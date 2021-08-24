German consumers, state spending drive stronger-than-expected recovery in Q2 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



BERLIN (Reuters) – Private consumption and state spending drove a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany in the second quarter following an easing of COVID-19 curbs, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, in a revision to an earlier estimate. Gross domestic product grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects, the office said, slightly up from its previous estimate of 1.5% GDP growth.