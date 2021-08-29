Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BERLIN — The conservative candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel fought to revive his campaign on Sunday in a heated debate with his two main rivals after polls showed his party falling behind the center-left Social Democrats (SPD). Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), traded blows with Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock, who accused the CDU and SPD of doing too little to fight climate change, especially given devastating floods this summer.

Article content “You obviously don’t have a plan,” Baerbock said, pledging to install solar panels on every roof and ban the sale of combustion engine vehicles from 2030. Laschet, who has been under fire since he was caught on camera laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods, said Baerbock’s policies would hurt German industry. “You shackle industry and then tell them to run faster,” he said. Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26 when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Merkel’s imminent departure has weakened support for her conservative alliance. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the SPD’s candidate who is the most popular in polls, kept calm as the exchange became heated, focusing on financial topics such as taxes and pensions.