Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BERLIN — German business morale fell for the second month running in August as companies took a dimmer view about the coming months in Europe’s largest economy due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index dipped to 99.4 from a downwardly revised reading of 100.7 in July. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an August reading of 100.4.

“The mood in the German economy has clouded over again,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy.”

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)