German Bund yields hit 1-month lows as BoE keeps rates unchanged

Article content LONDON — German government bond yields dropped to their lowest levels in a month on Thursday after the Bank of England kept its interest rates on hold, surprising markets that had priced in a 15 basis-point rate hike. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement overnight that it would taper its bond purchases, the BoE confounded those expecting it to become one of the first major central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven of the BoE’s nine policymakers voted to hold off a rate rise.

Article content “What’s surprising is that there was a clear majority not to hike. We thought it would be a bit closer. Some kind of combination of more dovish tapering from the Fed and the BoE decision not to hike is pushing yields lower,” DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht said. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropped 6 basis points, hitting a one-month low of -0.23%. Other high-grade euro zone government bond yields also dropped to their lowest level in weeks and Italy, perceived as one of the euro zone countries most sensitive to tightening policy, saw its 10-year bond yield drop 11 bps to 0.937%. British 10-year borrowing costs, which have doubled since mid-August, were 13 bps lower on the day at 0.941%.