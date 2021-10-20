German bond yields edge lower; focus on ECB, U.S. rates

Article content MILAN — German government bond yields edged lower after rising in early trade on Wednesday amid concerns about potential monetary tightening by the European Central Bank. Market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the European Central Bank’s guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday. Euro zone bonds were also tracking moves in U.S. borrowing costs. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 1.637%, after hitting a fresh 5-month high overnight at 1.673%.

Article content Analyst views were mixed about the recent rise in euro zone yields and the impact of comments by ECB policymakers. “We might start seeing some divergence from U.S. and UK rates, with eurozone rates calming down, because central banks are in different phases of the tightening cycle,” Mohammed Kazmi, macro strategist and fixed income portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), said. “The BoE and the Fed are way ahead of the ECB.” Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, slipped 0.5 basis points to -0.119%, after rising as high as -0.092% in early trade. The announcement of the resignation of Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a relentless critic of the ECB’s ultra-easy monetary policy, had little impact on the fixed income market though one analyst said it could in the medium-term support peripheral euro zone bond prices.