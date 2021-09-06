German asset manager Union Investment seeks BTC exposure for several funds



Union Investment, a $500 billion asset manager, is planning to add (BTC) to several investment funds as part of a targeted pilot program for its institutional clients, offering compelling evidence that crypto is becoming more mainstream in Europe’s largest economy.

The Frankfurt-based institution told Bloomberg on Monday that it is considering adding BTC to a small number of investment funds that will only be available to private investors. For each fund, Bitcoin exposure will be limited to no more than 2% of total assets. Portfolio manager Daniel Bathe said the new investment strategy is likely to commence in the fourth quarter, though no fixed timetable was given.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph