Gerald Group’s Sierra Leone mine ships iron ore to China after restart

JOHANNESBURG — The first iron ore shipment from U.S. commodities trader Gerald Group’s restarted Sierra Leone mine was heading to top steel producer China on Friday, the company said.

Gerald Group subsidiary Marampa Mines Limited restarted mining and processing on Sept. 1 after the trader resolved a dispute with the Sierra Leone government that had caused it to shut the mine down in September 2019.

Gerald Group has paid $10 million to the government in a first installment of the $20 million payment agreed as part of the settlement, it said on Friday.