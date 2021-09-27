Georgina Rodriguez Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Propose

I will def be watching “Soy Georgina.”

This is Georgina Rodriguez!


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

She’s the longtime GF of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, AND she’s the subject of a new Netflix reality show, Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina).

“Georgina Rodriguez, with 24 million followers on Instagram, is, among many other things, model, mother, influencer, entrepreneur, dancer and current partner of Cristiano Ronaldo,” Netflix’s official show description reads. “This reality show will be a deep and emotional portrait of the woman behind the photos, stories and the big headlines: her day to day, her motherhood, her high and low moments…”

I Am Georgina has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet,” Alvaro Diaz, the director of entertainment for Netflix Spain, recently said of the show.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

“She was a normal young woman whose life changed dramatically one day. She was leaving work one day and crossed paths with the love of her life. Who has not dreamed of that?”

The trailer also shows Georgina’s friends asking if the couple, who’ve been dating for five years and share a daughter, have any wedding plans.


Kate Green / Getty Images for MTV

“No,” she says, adding: “It doesn’t depend on me. I wish.”

Cristiano will also make an appearance in the show, which doesn’t have an official release date just yet. “Cristiano’s incorporation is total but compliments a vision of who Georgina is and her relationship with the father of her children,” said Diaz told The Sun. “It conditions all her life but the focus is on her and knowing her also through her own eyes.”


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Count me in!


Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool

