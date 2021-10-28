Georgina And Cristiano Are Having Twins

Longtime couple Georgina Rodríguez and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo are having TWINS!!


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻,” the couple posted to Instagram. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠”

Cristiano and Georgina, of course, also share a daughter, Alana, who was born in 2017. Plus, the Manchester United player has three more kids — 11-year-old Cristiano Jr. and Eva Maria and Mateo (both 4).

Georgina is also the star of the Netflix reality show Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina)!

View this video on YouTube


YouTube / Netflix / Via youtube.com

“Georgina Rodriguez, with 24 million followers on Instagram, is, among many other things, model, mother, influencer, entrepreneur, dancer and current partner of Cristiano Ronaldo,” Netflix’s official show description reads. “This reality show will be a deep and emotional portrait of the woman behind the photos, stories and the big headlines: her day to day, her motherhood, her high and low moments…”

No doubt about it, this is gonna be One Big Happy.

¡Felicitaciones!


Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool

