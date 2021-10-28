Georgina And Cristiano Are Having Twins

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻,” the couple posted to Instagram. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠”
Cristiano and Georgina, of course, also share a daughter, Alana, who was born in 2017. Plus, the Manchester United player has three more kids — 11-year-old Cristiano Jr. and Eva Maria and Mateo (both 4).
Georgina is also the star of the Netflix reality show Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina)!
No doubt about it, this is gonna be One Big Happy.
¡Felicitaciones!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!