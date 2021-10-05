Georgieva urges central banks to communicate policy intentions clearly

Article content

WASHINGTON — Major central banks have a responsibility to communicate clearly about their policy intentions as they shift to tighter monetary policies, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking remotely from Washington, told an event hosted by Bocconi University in Italy, that she was “extremely keen” to see central banks continuing the high level of coordination seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been impressive; it has to stay that way,” Georgieva said, adding, “Major central banks have a responsibility for clear forward communications” about their intended policy moves. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)