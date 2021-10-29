we are sending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Georgia news anchor Jovita Moore who passed away last night. Her station, WSBTV announced her passing and shared she passed following her battle with brain cancer.

According to the station, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma after doctors discovered two masses on her brain back in April. It’s noted that glioblastoma is not something that is hereditary, and at the moment, there is no cure for the disease. There are only treatments that are able to slow down its progress.

Jovita, who is a native New Yorker, earned her bachelor’s degree from Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont, and her master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York City, leaves behind her mother, two children, and a stepdaughter.

Jovita had been with the WSBTV team in Atlanta since 1998.

Following the news of her passing, tributes from all over began to pour in.

Tyler Perry said, “We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly, my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

We are keeping those who loved Jovita lifted in prayer during this difficult time.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Georgia News Anchor Jovita Moore Passes Away Following Battle With Brain Cancer appeared first on The Shade Room.