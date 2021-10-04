Georgia Mother Killed In Her Sleep By Neighbor Who Was Allegedly Cleaning Gun

A Georgia mother was killed when her neighbor allegedly accidentally fired a bullet through the wall of her apartment, striking her in the head as she slept.

Carlether Foley, 36, was found unresponsive in her bed by her 17-year-old son, The Grio reports.

“It don’t feel real. I found my mama by myself,” he told ABC13. “I just don’t get it. I don’t understand. She don’t bother nobody. My mama didn’t do nothing.”

The family’s 22-year-old neighbor, Maxwell Williamson, told police that he was cleaning his gun and forgot that there was a bullet in the chamber when the gun fired.

Williamson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He is currently being held in an Atlanta-area jail without bond.

Carlether’s mother, Jacquline, who is now caring for her grandson, said, “I’ve never experienced the hurt, the pain that I’m feeling. I don’t know what to do.”

Her mother then addressed the shooter, “You had no right to take my baby from me. You had no business taking her life away from her child. He’s 17 years old. This is his last year in school. You have hurt my family. You have took my baby.”

Carlether was a native of Houston and an actress who had film credits in several independent productions.

Her family, who started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, wrote, “Carlether was an extraordinary mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to so many and touched the lives of everyone around her. Carlether dedicated her life to making those around her smile and feel loved. She enjoyed her career in acting and enjoyed displaying her talents through film and stage productions.”

They wrote that the GoFundMe account was created to assist in “additional expenses occurred to transport her from Atlanta to Houston” as well as moving her son back to Texas to be amongst family.

The family also added, “We want to give Carlether the memorial that she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Our prayers go out to Carlether Foley and her family at this time.

