George Fisher: England Vitality Nations Cup, Saracens Mavericks preseason and season opener | Netball news







George Fisher continues to take us behind the scenes in England and Saracens Mavericks (Credit: Ben Lumley)

In his last column, George Fisher updates him with a busy Christmas period, the Saracens Mavericks preseason campaign and the Vitality Nations Cup competition in England.

The last time I left you, in early December, I went to Bath for the BIG Showdown and Manchester the following weekend with Saracens Mavericks for the preseason clashes.

It was a great opportunity to go out on the court and try many different combinations. We had an amazing couple of days and met Bath in the final of the Showdown, I am happy to say that we came out as winners in Bath and runners-up in Manchester.

Call these & # 39; friendly & # 39; preseason, but I've always struggled with that name, since they are all massively competitive and there is nothing & # 39; friendly & # 39; in them, well, not on the court anyway!

Like & # 39; The Fishers & # 39 ;, we usually leave every Christmas, it's the only time we're all together, so we always have quality family time.

However, this year we decided to stay at home, although my mom and dad took us to Poland for five days a couple of weeks before Christmas as our Christmas gift.

I love history and we visited Auschwitz and Birkenau, which was extremely humiliating and an experience that made me reflect and I am very happy to have done so.

The Christmas markets were magical and we loved trying all the local food at the stalls. We eat in many restaurants and I really like Zurek, which is a type of soup that is served in a bowl of sourdough bread.

So, at Christmas at home and in the typical & # 39; Fisher style & # 39 ;, my father brought the iron garden table and chairs to the living room for dinner, I am grateful he didn't try to bring the umbrella too!

I flew to the Budapest Boxing Day for a mini break, which I really enjoyed, but came back to train on December 29.

Then it was January and he started training with England in preparation for the Vitality Nations Cup at home, for which I am pleased to say that I was selected. It was a great competition and I loved that we played in three different places.

The squad was together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and every time I had a different roommate: Fran, Nat P, Amy and Raz had the pleasure of my company and my mess … Oops!

Although we did not reach the first against the second tie, I was glad to have been awarded in this first Vitality Nations Cup.

5:31 Watch the best moments of England's tie against South Africa at the Copper Box Arena Watch the best moments of England's tie against South Africa at the Copper Box Arena

Nat (Haythornthwaite) was an absolutely amazing captain, filled every team talk with poems and got excited about the hunger to win. Fans did not disappoint that they were so loud in all three places and it was great to meet many of you. Thank you very much to all!

Each arena was electric, but for me to return to London and play in the Copper Box is always a little more special. It was so loud that you couldn't even hear the whistle on the court, and it was a great honor to be part of this squad.

Amy Carter's international career began with excellent grades in the Vitality Nations Cup

There are so many great memories on the tour, even when it comes to a home tour. My absolute favorite part of any international competition, singing the national anthem before the games. It makes me so proud, I sing it so loudly and, fortunately, you can't hear my sweet tones (although the camera is getting closer)!

Congratulations to Amy for getting her first hat and Nat for her 50th. There is always a lot of fun with Paul Dring (the manager of our team) doing or saying something crazy every day!

Fun fact: the same weekend six years ago, Fran Williams and I played in our first England U17 Euros and got our first U17 caps. It has been a trip that I am proud to have shared with her.

So, when I competed and went back home with my fur babies, I really missed them and enjoyed a lot of hugs before returning to Uni.

Last Saturday we saw the launch of our new Saracens Mavericks kit and I love new dresses!

We were introduced to them at a meeting and greeted with our volunteers and subscribers. I'm sure they are going to be lucky dresses this season, since we wear them on Saturday night in our & # 39; friendly & # 39; against Wasps and we won.

I am now looking forward to February 22 for the opening of the Vitality Netball Superleague season in Birmingham. I hope to see you there.

Well, that's all from my side, I have a dissertation to write!