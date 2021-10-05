Home Entertainment George Clooney Won’t Let Amal Watch Batman & Robin

George Clooney Won’t Let Amal Watch Batman & Robin

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“I want my wife to have some respect for me.”

George Clooney is keeping one thing secret from his wife Amal — his Batman movie.


Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu

The actor, who jokingly admits he “destroyed” the franchise, says that Amal is not allowed to watch Batman & Robin.


Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He won’t let me watch it,” Amal revealed to Variety of George’s 1997 flick.

Meanwhile, George says he’s added it to the “banned list” of movies for his wife’s own benefit.


Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,'” George joked.


Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

While Amal hasn’t gotten the opportunity to enjoy the flick just yet, she thinks George will cave when the couple’s children want to watch the film.

“But if your four-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks’ that would be really painful,” George laughed.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hear all that George and Amal said below.

“He won’t let me watch it,” Amal Clooney says of George Clooney’s Batman movie.

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” he says. https://t.co/TSDj1x7oD8


@variety / Via Twitter: @Variety

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©