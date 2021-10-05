George Clooney Won’t Let Amal Watch Batman & Robin

“I want my wife to have some respect for me.”
The actor, who jokingly admits he “destroyed” the franchise, says that Amal is not allowed to watch Batman & Robin.
“He won’t let me watch it,” Amal revealed to Variety of George’s 1997 flick.
Meanwhile, George says he’s added it to the “banned list” of movies for his wife’s own benefit.
“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,'” George joked.
While Amal hasn’t gotten the opportunity to enjoy the flick just yet, she thinks George will cave when the couple’s children want to watch the film.
“But if your four-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks’ that would be really painful,” George laughed.
Hear all that George and Amal said below.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!