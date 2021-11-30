George Clooney Says Fans Filmed 2018 Motorcycle Crash

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor — who crashed into a car in Italy while filming the Hulu series Catch-22 — says that in the moments after the accident, he was “waiting for my switch to turn off.” Yikes.
Clooney also made it clear that he’s “fine now” — but he also detailed how onlookers didn’t exactly rush to get him help after it happened.
In fact, Clooney claims that a crowd gathered around him and some of the onlookers were filming him for the likes: “If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.”
“I’m a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment.”
