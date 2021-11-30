Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
George Clooney Says Fans Filmed 2018 Motorcycle Crash - Up News Info
Home Entertainment George Clooney Says Fans Filmed 2018 Motorcycle Crash
Entertainment

George Clooney Says Fans Filmed 2018 Motorcycle Crash

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

George Clooney’s 2018 motorcycle crash sounds like it could’ve been even worse than we thought.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor — who crashed into a car in Italy while filming the Hulu series Catch-22 — says that in the moments after the accident, he was “waiting for my switch to turn off.” Yikes.

Clooney also made it clear that he’s “fine now” — but he also detailed how onlookers didn’t exactly rush to get him help after it happened.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

In fact, Clooney claims that a crowd gathered around him and some of the onlookers were filming him for the likes: “If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.”


David M. Benett / WireImage

“I’m a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment.”


John Phillips / Getty Images for BFI

Read the entire interview here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CNN Host Chris Cuomo Accused Of Using Media...

Tyler Cameron Slams Hannah Brown’s Comments About Their...

Gucci Family Slams House Of Gucci In Lengthy...

See Her White Jumpsuit – Hollywood Life

Photos Of Her Dress – Hollywood Life

Jessie James Decker In Bikini On Mexico Beach...

Miranda Lambert Stuns In Fringe Outfit For Pistol...

Bradley Cooper Was Held At Knifepoint In An...

Salma Hayek Rocks Gucci Swimsuit: Photo – Hollywood...

Trey Songz Is Under Investigation For An Alleged...

Leave a Comment