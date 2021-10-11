George Clooney Said He Doesn’t Want To Run For Office

“We have to think of these as the halcyon years.”
The Midnight Sky actor recently appeared on The Andrew Marr Show and revealed why he’s not interested in running for office.
“I actually would like to have a nice life,” he joked. “I turned 60 this year. I had a conversation with my wife. We’re working a lot.”
“We have to think of these as the halcyon years … in 20 years, I’ll be 80. It’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out … we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way,” Clooney added.
As for his impression of Donald Trump, Clooney said he always knew him as a “knucklehead.”
“I knew him before he was President,” he shared. “He was just a guy who was chasing girls every time you went out, he’d come over and be like ‘what’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”
Clooney added that he doesn’t really get along with Trump supporters.
“The idea that there’s this whole group of people that think he’s the champion of which he certainly can’t stand in real life,” he shared.
However, the Up in the Air actor is hopeful for the future of America. Even though Joe Biden’s poll numbers are down, he expects them to rise again.
“It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s gonna be OK his first day in school,” Clooney shared.
“There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired. There’s a lot of healing that has to happen. It’s gonna take time.”
“Poll numbers come up and go down,” he added. “I would expect them to go back up again.”
You can watch Clooney’s full interview here!
