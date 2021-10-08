Gensource Potash Announces Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures

The net proceeds received by Gensource from the Offering are intended to be used to satisfy regulatory capital requirements for its previously announced intention to apply to list its common shares on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum from the date of issue, payable in arrears on the maturity date of the Debentures, which will be June 30, 2023 (the “Maturity Date”). The principal amount of each Debenture shall be convertible, for no additional consideration, into common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at the option of the holder at any time prior to the earlier of: (i) the close of business on the Maturity Date, and (ii) the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption of the Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.34 per Common Share, a 20% premium to the current market price.

The Company has been advised by a number of its insiders, including all of its directors, that they intend to subscribe for Debentures pursuant to the Offering. The participation by such persons in the Offering is considered to be a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). In accordance with MI 61-101, the Company is not required to obtain a formal valuation or minority approval of the Offering due to the fact that it may rely on an exemption to those requirements contained in MI 61-101, namely that the fair market value of the Offering is not more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small scale and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.