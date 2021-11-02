Home Business Genesis Digital Assets announces new data center in Texas By Cointelegraph

Genesis Digital Assets announces new data center in Texas By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Major U.S.-based (BTC) mining firm Genesis Digital Assets is building a new data center in West Texas.

According to the firm’s Nov.1 announcement, the new industrial-scale BTC mining data center will have a capacity of 300 megawatts and will operate using unspecified “sustainable infrastructure.” Its energy will be sourced from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).