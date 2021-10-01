Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week By StockNews

© Reuters. Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week



While business was tough for Genesco Inc . (NYSE:) last year during he pandemic, the apparel and footwear provider bounced back this year with a year to date return of 100%. The best part, though, is that the stock is extremely undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.Genesco Inc. (GCO) sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories. The company has four reportable segments, including Journeys Group, which includes Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains. The company also sells through e-commerce and a catalog.

Its Schuh Group includes its Schuh retail footwear chain. The Johnston & Murphy Group includes Johnston & Murphy retail operations under the Johnston & Murphy and H.S. Trask brands. Licensed Brands, includes Dockers Footwear, under a license from Levi Strauss (NYSE:) & Company.

COVID negatively impacted the company in 2020 as most of its stores were situated within shopping malls and forced to close. But many retail locations reopened as people started getting vaccinated this year. People started returning to malls, especially for back-to-school shopping, over the past couple of months.

