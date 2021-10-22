Generali closer to controlling Cattolica after Buffett tenders shares – source

Article content

MILAN — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has tendered its stake in Cattolica under a takeover offer by Assicurazioni Generali, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The move brings Italy’s top insurer a step closer to controlling its smaller rival after Generali announced a 1.17 billion euro ($1.36 billion) buyout offer on Cattolica in May to further strengthen its domestic market leadership.

The Trieste-based company became Cattolica’s single largest shareholder with a 23.7% stake last year, relegating Berkshire Hathaway to second place when excluding the 12.3% held by Cattolica itself.