General Mills considers $3 billion sale of Progresso, Helper brands

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Cans of Progresso are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron



(Reuters) – General Mills Inc (NYSE:) is considering the sale of its soup brand Progresso and ready-to-eat meals label Helper for $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Cheerios cereal maker is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) for the potential sale, which also includes some of its smaller brands, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-11/general-mills-is-said-to-weigh-sale-of-progresso-helper-brands?sref=SCAzRb9t.

General Mills declined to comment on the matter.