General Electric Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – General Electric (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

General Electric announced earnings per share of $0.57 on revenue of $18.43B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.4342 on revenue of $19.28B.

General Electric shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.69% from its 52 week high of $115.32 set on March 9. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 17.16% from the start of the year.

General Electric follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

General Electric’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on October 20, who reported EPS of $4.97 on revenue of $6.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $4.61 on revenue of $6.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with third quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $8.66B.

