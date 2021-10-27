General Dynamics profit rises on marine, aero sales boost By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) -Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:) posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales in its marine systems and aerospace units.

Business aviation has picked up from pandemic lows as easing travel curbs and the lure of private flights fills order books for new corporate aircraft.

The results come a day after Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:) raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on encouraging signs in the commercial air travel space.

Sales in marine systems, which makes nuclear-powered submarines and surface ships for the U.S. Navy, rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, while aerospace sales rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion.

The company delivered 31 Gulfstream jets versus 32 a year ago, but signaled strong order activity for its business jets.

General Dynamics earlier this month announced two new jets, with its larger Gulfstream G800 set to clash with Bombardier (OTC:) Inc’s Global 7500 and Dassault Aviation SA’s 10X.

Net earnings rose to $860 million, or $3.07 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from $834 million, or $2.90 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.5% to $9.57 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR