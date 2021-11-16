Business Wire

Article content Cheesy gift options available for pizza-lovers in Ontario, coming soon to B.C.’s Vancouver and Lower Mainland Area

Article content TORONTO — General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “ Company ” or “ GA Pizza ”) (TSXV: GA), an innovative, premium consumer packaged goods (“ CPG ”) brand dedicated to making delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, is inviting Canadians to have the holiday they’ve been craving with some help from their pizza gifting platform and free shipping for all gapizza.com offerings this holiday season.* General Assembly invites Canadians to choose Pizza this holiday season View and download holiday campaign images. GA Pizza’s curated pizza gift boxes start at $49 with free shipping, and work for diverse dietary needs and tastes. GA Pizza delivers gift stacks to food-lovers in key Ontario markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Prince Edward County, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, Kingston and the Windsor corridor. Later this month, as GA Pizza launches its first expansion into Western Canada, Vancouver and Lower-Mainland-area residents will be eligible for delivery , too. Since GA Pizza launched the world’s first pizza subscription service in 2020, the company has delivered premium, naturally leavened frozen pizzas to tens of thousands of hungry customers hooked on the taste and convenience of restaurant-quality pizza at home. That’s why the company is encouraging pizza lovers (and the people who love them) to make GA Pizza gifting their first stop for holiday shopping. “The holidays are a time for generosity, for nourishment and, above all, for joy—and what is more joyous than pizza?” says Ali Khan Lalani , GA Pizza ’s founder and CEO. “When you give the gift of pizza, you’re giving your friends and loved ones the gifts of time, quality, and flavour.” Why Gift Pizza?

Aside from the obvious benefits—who wouldn’t love free pizza?—a GA Pizza gift is: Premium: Each GA Pizza is built with naturally leavened dough, made of 00 flour and topped with premium ingredients, including locally sourced cheeses. The quality comes through with every bite.

Each GA Pizza is built with naturally leavened dough, made of 00 flour and topped with premium ingredients, including locally sourced cheeses. The quality comes through with every bite. Delicious: All eight signature pizzas in the GA Pizza collection were designed by restaurant chefs to deliver restaurant taste.

All eight signature pizzas in the GA Pizza collection were designed by restaurant chefs to deliver restaurant taste. Convenient: GA Pizza delivers flash-frozen pizzas directly to the recipient, whenever they want it. No wrapping required.

GA Pizza delivers flash-frozen pizzas directly to the recipient, whenever they want it. No wrapping required. Memorable: Unlike another pair of socks, a GA Pizza giftee is unlikely to forget this present. (Sorry, socks.)

Unlike another pair of socks, a GA Pizza giftee is unlikely to forget this present. (Sorry, socks.) Fun: GA Pizza’s bold and intuitive gifting platform makes it as enjoyable to give the gift of pizza as it is to receive it.

Article content How to Gift GA Pizza

The GA Pizza gifting experience is designed to be simple and fun. Gift-givers can purchase boxes of four or eight pizzas available for $49 and $91.92, respectively, and choose when to notify the recipient with a personalized virtual GA Pizza Stack Card. The recipient can redeem their Stack Card and schedule delivery at a time of their choosing. Giftees can choose between four boxes, each featuring a mix of GA Pizza’s signature recipes curated by chefs to accommodate diverse dietary needs and cravings: The General: Mila Margherita, Loving Cup, Sweet Heat & The Cheese Wizard

Mila Margherita, Loving Cup, Sweet Heat & The Cheese Wizard The Meatatarian: Loving Cup & Sweet Heat

Loving Cup & Sweet Heat The Veg-Out (meat-free): Mila Margherita, Domino Effect & The Cheese Wizard“ “At GA Pizza our ambition is to make great pizza available to everyone, everywhere, which is why we’re so excited to offer such a unique gifting option,” said Ali Khan Lalani . “Whether you want to show appreciation for the condo concierge who signs for all your deliveries, for the co-worker whose Slack jokes get you through days of endless Zooms, or for the family with whom you bubbled: there’s a pizza for that.” And if you want to stock your own freezer with some ready-to-go dinners amid the season’s shopping, baking and merry-making—well, there’s a pizza for that too. To give the gift of pizza—for yourself or for others—visit gapizza.com. *Free shipping site-wide from November 15, 2021 to January 4, 2022. About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Nearly four years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer eCommerce experience—not to mention a pizza box with more than one pizza in it. Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We're always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in your freezer or visit gapizza.com for more information. Tag @ga_pizza on Instagram.

