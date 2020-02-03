Genelia D & # 39; Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's anniversary wish is a must

The lovely couple, Genelia D & # 39; Souza and Riteish Deshmukh complete another wonderful year of their trip, which they embarked together on this day in 2012. This baiko and navara got married at a wedding ceremony in Maharashtria. They have two adorable children, Riaan and Rahyl.

On her special day, Genelia turned to social networks and published a romantic desire for a husband, Riteish Deshmukh.

She shared a beautiful video with an image of the two and captioned it as "Dear forever, grow old with me, I promise that the best is yet to comeï¸ Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband's wife ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. # since 2002I "

She shared another video a few minutes later …

Riteish also shared a special publication for his wife. Check it out here …

Genelia and Riteish met in 2003, on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam. The two became best friends and eventually began dating. His period of courtship lasted for about nine years and. Finally, in 2012, Riteish and Genelia got married. We wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary!