Gemini Adds Support for Shiba Inu, Investors Targets Robinhood Next By CoinQuora

Gemini Adds Support for Shiba Inu, Investors Targets Robinhood Next



Gemini exchange now supports .

Investors hope Robinhood (NASDAQ:) is the next exchange to also offer SHIB-support.

Apart from SHIB, Gemini has started supporting a few new defi, metaverse, infrastructure, etc.

Gemini exchange has announced that they have added massive support for Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its platform. This represents the first time that Gemini has taken a step forward to support SHIB since its sentiment and price action sensation commenced in the crypto space.

Alongside adding SHIB-support to its mainstream platform, Gemini is freshly supporting several new DeFi projects, Metaverse, infrastructure, and data management tokens. However, this means that users can now have a wide range of experiences with these services anytime from now on.

Giving more clarity for the announcement, the company wrote,

We are delighted to announce support for Shiba Inu (SHIB) as well as a range of new defi, metaverse, infrastructure, and data management tokens.

Interestingly, as the Shiba Army keeps jumping and jubilating for this milestone, investors strongly believe that the next exchange to soon support Shiba Inu is Robinhood. Meanwhile, coincidently, a petition filed by supporters for Robinhood to list SHIB on its platform has amassed over 531K signatures as of now.

Going back, Gemini even gave a detail that it is currently supporting deposits for “Shiba Inu (SHIB), Audius (AUDIO), Mask network (MASK), Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG), Quant (QNT), Radicle (RAD), Burn (ASH), Superrare (RARE), Fetch.ai (FET), and Numeraire (NMR). Not only this but users also have the option to custody these assets on Gemini.

On the other hand, the total active holders of SHIB presently has surpassed more than 980,000, according to a tweet from Watcher.Guru.

