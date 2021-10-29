Geely’s Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 bln

Article content STOCKHOLM — Automaker Volvo Cars’ shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size – Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden’s second largest listing yet.

Article content The successful deal and after-market performance is a boost to a European automotive industry that has embarked on a challenging transition towards electric vehicles. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell. Volvo Cars Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson said the listing symbolized a recognition of its transformation plans. “It’s a very exciting journey, and now we have the money for it,” he told journalists and investors in a webcast opening ceremony on Friday. Shares in the carmaker, which is majority owned by Geely Holding, were trading at 60 Swedish crowns ($7.03) at 0837 GMT, after being priced at 53 crowns in the initial public offering (IPO).