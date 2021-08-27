Geely EV Brand Zeekr Raises $500 Million From CATL, Investors

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Zeekr Intelligent Technology Co., the electric-vehicle brand aiming its cars at a younger, trendier demographic in China, has raised $500 million in its first external funding round, according to a statement Friday. Five investors participated, including the world’s biggest EV battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. The other investors were Intel Capital, which led the round, online entertainment group Bilibili Inc., Cathay Fortune Group and alternative asset manager Boyu Capital.

Article content Zeekr, which is owned by Geely Automobile Holding Ltd. and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said the raising was a vote of confidence and noted its first 001 model has a sold-out order book for this year. “Zeekr is now poised to expand more rapidly together with new partner investors,” it said. China’s EV sector is heating up with scores of carmakers offering consumers a plethora of choices should they wish to make the switch from an internal combustion engine car. Regulators earlier this week said they would punish those who violate the law by raising prices of new-energy vehicles inspection services via collusion, another indication of the frothiness in the sector. While overall sales of cars, sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles fell 6.4% in July from a year earlier, new-energy vehicle sales, which include electric cars and plug-in hybrids, surged almost 170% to 222,000 units, China’s Passenger Car Association said earlier this month.