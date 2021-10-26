GE Renewable Energy Unlikely to Break Even in 2022, CEO Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — General Electric Co. warned that its wind-turbine division is unlikely to be profitable by the company’s 2022 target, as possible policy changes in the U.S. crimp short-term sales of clean energy gear.

The company sees demand for onshore wind turbines declining next year in the U.S., its largest market, as lawmakers consider extending a tax credit that’s meant to spur installations.

“We’re fighting like hell to get to break-even next year,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview Tuesday. “But I think that that’s a lower probability outcome today than I thought it would be at the beginning of this year.”