GE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. workers By Reuters

CHICAGO (Reuters) – General Electric (NYSE:) Co has asked its U.S.-based workers to get COVID-19 shots or seek a medical or religious accommodation by Dec. 8 in order to comply with U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order.
As part of efforts to control the pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans, Biden, a Democrat, last month signed the order requiring federal contractors to mandate COVID-19 shots for employees and get them vaccinated by Dec. 8.
As a federal contractor, GE said it is complying with the executive order and updated its vaccine policy last week.
