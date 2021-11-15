GE Aviation ready to look at acquisitions if make sense, CEO says By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – GE Aviation is ready to look at acquisitions if needed to bring in complementary technologies capable of shaping the future of flight, without waiting for a planned break-up of its parent General Electric (NYSE:), its top executive said on Monday.
“(If there is) alignment with our strategic goals and assuming that the business case makes sense, we are open to look at opportunities,” GE Aviation Chief Executive John Slattery told Reuters.
“I want to be clear that our opportunities to be strategic in the market place are effective today,” he said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow, adding such opportunities “probably run deeper and wider” in systems than in jet engines.
