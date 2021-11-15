GE Aviation ready to look at acquisitions, eye on systems

Article content DUBAI — GE Aviation is ready to look at acquisitions if needed to bring in complementary technologies capable of shaping the future of flight, without waiting for a planned break-up of its parent General Electric, its top executive said on Monday. “(If there is) alignment with our strategic goals and assuming that the business case makes sense, we are open to look at opportunities,” GE Aviation Chief Executive John Slattery told Reuters. “I want to be clear that our opportunities to be strategic in the market place are effective today,” he said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow, adding such opportunities “probably run deeper and wider” in systems than in jet engines.

Article content However, he stressed GE Aviation felt under “no pressure” to make external investments. General Electric (GE) last week announced plans to spin off its businesses into three public companies, marking the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate. The Boston-based company will separate the healthcare company in early 2023. It will combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital and spin off the business in early 2024. Following the split, it will become an aviation company, helmed by Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Culp. The aviation company will inherit GE’s other assets and liabilities, including its runoff insurance business. Slattery said GE Aviation had not been placed under any restrictions by Culp or the board limiting its ability to look at adjacent technologies “or other inorganic opportunities” as long as they fit the strategy and had a good business case.