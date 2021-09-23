GE announces biggest acquisition under CEO Culp

Article content

General Electric Co on Thursday announced a $1.45 billion cash deal to acquire ultrasound company BK Medical to bolster its medical imaging business, signaling a shift away from the company’s exclusive focus on repairing its balance sheet.

This is the biggest acquisition under Chief Executive Larry Culp, who since taking the reins in 2018 has primarily focused on paying down debt.

After a $30 billion deal in March to merge GE’s jet-leasing unit with Ireland’s AerCap, Culp said the Boston-based group would look to “play more offense” to grow its industrial business.