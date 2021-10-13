GBC.AI Sees Breakthrough Capable of Solving Industry Issues By CoinQuora

The Compatibility of Blockchain & AI: GBC.AI Sees Breakthrough Capable of Solving Industry Issues



GBC.AI aims to create a universal neural network using blockchain systems.

GBC.AI team looks forward to being part of the new stage of development of blockchain.

For decades the collective imagination has been captivated by the potential of artificial technology. AI represents more than just a milestone of technical evolution. AI is a horizon point for humanity; if it can be fully achieved, it would redefine what it means to be a human being and its creation has the potential to upend all aspects of life and work.

Given the potential consequences of full-scale AI development, there is a great deal of apprehension in the air. While the potential advantages could be immense in terms of productivity, the downsides are unknown. With AI to contend with, it is likely that many will no longer be able to keep their jobs, no longer bringing the same value to the economic table. Additionally, navigating the ethical problems presented by the existence of AI is complicated, to say the least.

As it stands now, AI development has not reached the point at which it will transform everyday life, but that point is not too far off anymore. Curiously, while research and development of AI have emerged as a huge industry, it has done so while another tech industry that also has the potential to change the ways in which we work has taken wings.

The Dawn of the Blockchain Era

Blockchain technology burst onto the scene about a decade ago and has since made an indelible imprint on the global economy. Born in the direct aftermath of the global recession triggered by the housing market collapse of 2008, blockchain and cryptocurrency offered a fresh take on what finance would look like if it were independent of the kind of intermediaries that had made such a mess of things.

Unsurprisingly, people have responded to the promise inherent in a system in which individual users have complete control over their funds and can interact with each other in a peer-to-peer format. Since Bitcoin’s launch, countless other blockchain networks and cryptocurrencies have been developed with their own takes on how to solve some of the more pressing financial issues we are currently facing and how to balance economic structures that have been exploiting individuals for far too long.

The development of the blockchain industry has been one of the more remarkable stories of the past few years, drawing the attention of the entire world thanks to the early investors it has turned into some of the most wealthy people in the world. However, the industry is currently facing something of a crossroads. While growth has continued at a remarkable pace, the industry has issues that have persistently prevented it from making good on much of its original promise.

Reckoning With Persistent Issues

Chief among concerns is the industry’s lack of security. Last year over $3 billion was stolen from different platforms and blockchains by hackers who were able to identify and exploit weaknesses. That is an astounding figure, and the situation has not really improved. Not long ago, the Poly network was hacked and the perpetrator was able to extract over $500 million worth of crypto assets.

While blockchain technology is still in its early stages of development, relatively speaking, this issue can’t be written off as merely growing pains. The truth is that blockchain networks are huge and can be very difficult to modify once they have been launched. On the one hand, that difficulty is great. The whole idea behind blockchain tech is that it shouldn’t be possible to change it to adhere to the wishes of a single party. But what about when the safety of everyone who uses the network is at risk?

In a decentralized ecosystem, reaching the consensus necessary to enact vital changes can take a great deal of time, and time is a luxury that you don’t have when you are vulnerable to outside threats. Then, the time it takes to actually go in and program the changes into the network is also a huge liability. Shutting down the network could cause unmitigable damages to it and its correlated assets, while letting it go would be equivalent to drawing a target on the back of each of its users.

While a variety of attempts have been made to try and fix the situation, there has been little progress made on that front, at least until now. As it were, the answer to the question that has been the Achilles heel of the blockchain industry seems to have at least potentially been found in that other tech industry that many are looking to as a vector of great change, the AI industry.

GBC.AI and the AI cure

By integrating AI into blockchain protocols, platforms hope to add a crucial element of malleability to networks without sacrificing their decentralized nature. The way it works is fairly straightforward. AI is brought in to work with a particular network, and once it is positioned there, the network gains the ability to perceive itself and, in particular, its potential vulnerabilities. Beyond just security, AI can help optimize a network’s productivity, and solve the current issues many users have with long wait times and high transaction costs.

The idea of getting AI involved in the blockchain is nothing new really, but what is new is the success a few projects have had recently in trying. One company, in particular, has been garnering headlines for the success it has had implementing its AI features into the Velas and networks. GBC.AI is a startup looking to create a universal neural network that blockchain systems can use to realize their latent potential and shield themselves from bad actors looking to exploit weaknesses.

Central to the GBC.AI project is their Blockchain Guardian project. Blockchain guardians are AI-powered algorithms that help blockchains evolve and develop by optimizing their settings within a certain time frame based on current activity, smart contracts, the number of active transactions, and more. The project is looking to deliver a solution that will be customizable for all blockchain networks.

Ideally, the GBC.AI team is looking to usher in a new stage of blockchain development. With AI seamlessly integrated into blockchain networks, they can become capable of reading themselves and anticipating where network strains and security risks might occur. Blockchain Guardians add an element of reactivity to networks that provide them with the means of adapting to internal and external circumstances without violating the principles upon which they were founded.

GBC.AI is not alone in its attempt to bridge blockchain and AI, but they may be the most successful in the field thus far. What they are able to achieve on this front will send ripple waves throughout both the AI and blockchain sectors.

