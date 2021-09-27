Gazprom Gas Deal Sparks Clash Between Hungary and Ukraine

Article content By Zoltan Simon and Daryna Krasnolutska (Bloomberg) — Russian energy giant Gazprom’s long-term gas supply agreement with Hungary rekindled a long-simmering conflict between the European Union nation and its eastern neighbor, Ukraine. The government in Kyiv said the contract was driven by politics and serves to undermine Ukraine by routing gas away from its pipelines. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rejected the charge as Ukrainian “interference” into domestic affairs, saying the deal is about “security, sovereignty and economics.”

Article content Hungary, one of Russia’s closest EU allies, signed a 15-year natural gas agreement in Budapest on Monday that will send future gas supplies from Russia through the Balkans and Austria. Along with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver Russian gas directly to Germany, the move is seen as weakening Ukraine, which until recently has been the main route for Russian gas supplies to Europe and a beneficiary of revenues via transit fees. Hungary’s agreement with Gazprom “hurts Ukraine’s national interests” and is a “political, not economically justified decision that’s been made to please the Kremlin,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it would ask the European Commission to assess whether it runs afoul of European energy rules. It “hurts the Ukrainian-Hungarian relationship.”