Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian gas giant Gazprom has booked about a third of offered additional gas transit capacity via the Yamal – Europe pipeline via Poland for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, auction results showed on Monday.
Gazprom’s data also showed its gas exports declined in the first half of October from the same period in September.
The auction results are closely watched as Europe has been eagerly awaiting for more gas supplies, especially from Russia, as it tackles skyrocketing natural gas prices, boosted by tight supplies and economic recovery.
According to the Regional Booking Platform, Gazprom has booked some 32 million cubic meters per day, or 35% of total additional capacity, offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit via the Kondratki transit point for the Yamal – Europe pipeline for November.
Gazprom and Ukraine agreed a five-year deal on Russian gas transit to Europe at the end of 2019 after prolonged talks, complicated by political tensions between the two ex-Soviet republics.
