Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian gas giant Gazprom has booked about a third of offered additional gas transit capacity via the Yamal – Europe pipeline via Poland for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, auction results showed on Monday.

Gazprom’s data also showed its gas exports declined in the first half of October from the same period in September.

The auction results are closely watched as Europe has been eagerly awaiting for more gas supplies, especially from Russia, as it tackles skyrocketing natural gas prices, boosted by tight supplies and economic recovery.