Gayle King Under Fire to mention the case of rape of Kobe Bryant

Gayle king is attracting criticism after questioning the deceased's legacy Kobe Bryantin a new interview
the CBS this morning host sat with the WNBA player Lisa Leslie on Tuesday to discuss the tragic loss of Kobe, Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter accident two weeks ago. At first, the two women talked about the many achievements of the Lakers Lisa's player and friendship with him, but the conversation soon became allegations of rape against Bryant in the early 2000s. Gayle asked: "It has been said that his legacy is complicated due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player? "
"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. He added that while other male basketball players tried to play as a wingman for them, Kobe "was not the type of man,quot; who would do that. "Kobe, he was never like that."
She continued: "I never see him, I've seen him as the kind of person who would do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That's not the person I know."
Gayle then refuted: "But Lisa, you wouldn't see him, however. As his friend you wouldn't see him."
"And that is possible." Lisa said: "I just don't believe it, and I'm not saying things didn't happen. I just don't think things didn't happen hard."
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Despite mentioning the accusations, Gayle continued to ask if it was "fair,quot; to speculate on the rape accusation as soon after his death, to which Lisa said: "I think the media should be more respectful at this time. It's like if you have questions about it, you've had many years to ask him that. I don't think it's something we should keep hanging from his legacy. "
Lisa also reminded him that the case went to trial, but Gayle quickly declared that the case was dismissed "because the victim in the case refused to testify," which ultimately resulted in her and Kobe leaving the court. Leslie then concluded: "I think that's how we should leave it."
It is worth mentioning that Kobe apologized to the 19-year-old woman who accused him of rape and settled in a sealed civil suit. He also said in a statement at the time: "Although I really believe that this meeting between us was agreed, I now recognize that she did not see and does not see this incident in the same way as me."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe7a6b8c4c40c04c066059a967f5e5b2017%