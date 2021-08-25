Gavin Rossdale Dating Model Gwen Singer, 26 — Report – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is reportedly dating a woman of the same name, six years after his split with the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer.

Now that Gavin Rossdale‘s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, has gotten married to Blake Shelton, the Bush frontman is dipping his own toes into dating. And according to a new report by The Sun, Gavin is now dating a woman by the same name — glamorous model Gwen Singer.

Gavin, 55, has reportedly been dating Gwen, 26, since April, and she’s six years younger than his daughter, Daisy Lowe, 32.

“Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they’re having fun together,” a source told The Sun. “It’s still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well.”

“She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her. They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious,” the source continued.

HollywoodLife reached out to Gavin’s rep for a comment on this new report, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

Gavin dated a few women since his split with Gwen Stefani, but by July 2020, he told PEOPLE that he was exhausted by love. “I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s*** — and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff,” he said.

“It’s also hard to make room in his schedule for love. One has to find time, but I have my boys now so there’s absolutely no personal time. That’s the end of personal time. Take that personal time and throw it out the window,” he continued. Perhaps he finally found a way to balance it all — fatherhood and a romance.

Gavin and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2002 and eventually split in 2015. They share three sons together: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.