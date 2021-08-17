Gate.io Launches Mystery Box Giveaway For New Users With $1 Million In Prizes By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gate.io Launches Mystery Box Giveaway For New Users With $1 Million In Prizes



Global cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io, has launched a campaign where new users stand a chance to win their share of $1 million in prizes.

Super Mystery Box Giveaway

Gate.io launched its new Super Mystery Box giveaway for new users that join the platform between August 13th and October 31st. Users who successfully sign up to the Gate.io exchange, will be able to pick a mystery box with guaranteed prizes from the dedicated giveaway page.

Since the campaign was launched, over 40,000 new users have participated in the giveaway, receiving prizes such as coins and tokens, USDTest, NFT works, discounted fees and more. New users automatically qualify for the promotion and every mystery box is guaranteed to contain a prize.

Referral Bonus

Users can also benefit from Gate.io’s referral awards programme by sharing their unique referral code with friends, family and even fans. If a new user signs up using your referral code, you can earn up to 40% commission on their trades. There are no limits on how many users can sign up using a referral code, making it an easy way to earn more rewards.

Benefits

Besides having over 800 listed coins and tokens to trade, users can invest in new projects on its Startup IEO platform, purchase or create NFTs on its dedicated NFT Magic Box platform and invest through its dedicated spot trading, margin trading, crypto lending and yield farming offerings.

Autumn is approaching fast, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are in full bloom. Since July 21st, bitcoin has grown over 50% pulling the rest of the market up with it. As the market sees renewed growth, the crypto space is only going to grow from here.

