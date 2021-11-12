Gate.io Launches Initial NFT Offerings (INO) On Its NFT Magic Box Marketplace By DailyCoin

Gate.io Launches Initial NFT Offerings (INO) On Its NFT Magic Box Marketplace



The NFT market worldwide has grown tremendously throughout 2021, with global NFT sales exceeding $10.7 billion during Q3 2021 according to data released on Reuters. As everyone from startups and exchanges to tech giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Meta shift focus to the metaverse, and indirectly NFTs, Gate.io has launched a new Initial NFT Offering (INO) platform on its dedicated NFT Magic Box marketplace.

“The launch of our new dedicated INO platform on the existing NFT Magic Box marketplace, we at Gate.io aim to empower artists and creators while helping them showcase their artwork to audiences across the world. Inversely, Gate.io users will get early access to new NFT collections by investing in up and coming talent,”

said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Officer at Gate.io

In the months since Gate.io launched NFT Magic Box, the platform has grown significantly. OpenPunks launched in October as one of the world’s first community-driven NFT collections, and become a cornerstone of the platform. Recently, Gate.io supports multi-chain on NFT Magic Box allowing users to showcase and trade NFTs based on several and Tron protocols. NFT series such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) have received official certification, allowing users to trade their Apes on NFT Magic Box.

Initially, projects listed on the INO platform will be strictly vetted, with only projects audited by the Gate.io team being allowed to participate on the platform. The Gate.io community will be able to vote and support high-quality projects with longterm potential, while getting early access these NFT collections.

As Gate.io continues to support original creations in the NFT space, NFT Magic Box features official certification tags for creators to show their ‘Official Portfolio’ and ensure users access the correct collection. Creators can gain access to official certification by submitting an application directly on the platform. Official certification gives creators access to more traffic and more funds, while getting access to the high liquidity provided from the larger Gate.io ecosystem.

Continue reading on DailyCoin