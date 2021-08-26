Gas Producer’s Net Zero Pledge Challenged in Court by Activist

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Australian oil & gas producer Santos Ltd. will be challenged in court on its claim to have a “clear and credible” path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, in a case brought by a climate activist group. The Adelaide-based company engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct when it said in its 2020 annual report that natural gas provides clean energy, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility alleged in proceedings filed to a federal court on Wednesday. The group also called into question Santos’ plan to reach zero emissions by 2040.

Article content Climate campaigners are increasingly taking the legal route to challenge big fossil fuel producers. In July, Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered to slash emissions faster than planned, while Australia’s government was instructed to consider climate change in mine approvals. While some producers have faced general skepticism over their green goals in the past, the Santos case is the first to legally challenge the validity of a company’s plan to reach net zero, according to the ACCR. “Santos has perfected the art of greenwashing, and shareholders continue to be misled by Santos’ clean energy claims,” Dan Gocher, director of climate and environment at ACCR, said in a statement. The group’s ‘clean energy’ and ‘net zero’ claims “pose a major risk to investors as it becomes increasingly more difficult to differentiate between companies taking genuine action versus those relying largely on offsets or unproven technologies,” he added.