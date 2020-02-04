Gary Neville: VAR must change, but accuracy has increased | Soccer news

"The accuracy has increased and the VAR is positive, but its use must change."

















As the results of the YouGov VAR survey were revealed on Tuesday, we asked Gary Neville the same questions. Do you think it has been a success?

Gary Neville insists that VAR must change, and believes that English football thought it could "do better,quot; than others.

According to an exclusive study, only one in 25 football fans think that VAR has "worked very well,quot; in the Premier League.

The results, part of a YouGov survey of 1,419 adults in Britain who watch matches regularly, revealed that only four percent of fans believe that VAR has worked & # 39; very well & # 39; and one in four thinks the technology has worked well & # 39 ;.

Neville reveals that he had concerns in the summer about how English football planned to use VAR, and insists that the referees should start by going more to the field monitor, which in turn should improve the fan experience.

"Is this idea that VAR is ruining football? It is not. What is happening is that VAR is experiencing some turbulence. When I went to Stockley Park earlier this year, I had some concerns that we thought we could & # 39; Do it better & # 39; than the countries and tournaments that have been doing it for years.

"It has been experienced, used and tested, and we think we could do better by not allowing the referee to go to the monitor, because he is & # 39; emotional & # 39; we want emotion, we want the referee at the stadium to reach the final decision

"(They) want Stockley Park officials to be eliminated from what would be the & # 39; smell of the accessory & # 39 ;, and I understand it, and outside of that is fine, but not by decisions related to a red card or great penalty decisions, must be made by the referee in the field.

"I have seen the Champions League games this season where the coach approached the field screen, fans know what is happening and do not stay in the dark."

"For me, if the referee is going to verify the decision, the fans will feel they are being taken to the trip and the process. Listening to what the referee and Stockley Park officials say at the stadium is also leading the fan to the experience. The moment is too far apart.

"I can see why they did it, but I had a problem when I visited Stockley Park for the first time in the summer, and I felt that they would have to switch to the European model of referees who were going to the monitor. It's much better."

Offside criticism & # 39; stranger & # 39;

Neville feels that criticism of the use of offside by VAR is strange, and believes that suggestions to alter the offside line will not change anything.

"I could be living in a parallel universe where, for the past five years, I have heard managers complain that when an opposition player is slightly offside, and has not been given an offside. against them by centimeters, otherwise, and it is being tested by technology, and suddenly there is a scandal about it, I do not understand it at all.

"I don't understand the problem with the offside. There has to be a point from which one offside is measured, every time. The line goes down and you are on or off. People ask: & # 39; How can you be ? So accurate? & # 39; When using the same methodology and principle every time, it has consistency.

"All the referees have been asked to be consistent. We have the most consistent offside application we have had before, and people complain. I see experts, experts and fans shouting about it. Don't understand. looks strange ".

VAR was a success … but only up to a point

Neville, like many, feels that the referees should use the field monitor more frequently.

So, has VAR been a success? In terms of improving accuracy, Neville strongly believes so, but fan experience is such a major problem and needs to be improved.

"VAR has been a success with regard to the accuracy of decisions, particularly with offsides and penalties. However, I think they need to think more about fan experience on the ground. Precision has increased, and VAR is positive , but its use needs to change.

"It has to change. One of the great things I had a problem with at the beginning of the season with VAR was that the bar was too high against the cancellation decisions."

"I think it will take time. It's fan education, a bit like when the passback rule came in. When that felt strange, it was like & # 39; wow! & # 39; and this is the biggest change in football in terms of rules for a long time, and education will be needed to be introduced. I think we will eventually do it well, and it is not time to step back. It is being used in all areas of life, but we must finally make sure we don't ruin the game with him. "