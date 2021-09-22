Gary Gensler Talks About Regulating Cryptos By CoinQuora

- Last week, SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, talked about the need to regulate cryptos before the Senate Banking Committee.
- In hopes to continue the discourse, he joined the Washington Post Live last September 21, in its The Path Forward Series.
- He also talked about the growth of digital trading platforms and the cryptocurrency landscape.
Washington Post Live interviewed SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, yesterday. Here, Gensler talked about the need to regulate cryptocurrencies. Crypto enthusiasts are probably aware that this is an ongoing issue in financial markets.
Just last week, Gensler already mentioned this in front of the Senate Banking Committee. He said, “any cryptocurrency exchange that lists securities must register with the
