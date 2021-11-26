Garmin Smartwatch Deal – Shop – Hollywood Life

Christmas is right around the corner & if you’re still looking for last-minute gifts, this Garmin smartwatch is on sale for less than $150!

With Christmas coming up and the new year right around the corner, what better way to get yourself or someone else on track than with a smartwatch? The Garmin Venu Sq, GPS Smartwatch is currently 35% off the retail price of $199.99, so it can be all yours for just $129.99, saving you $70. The watch is unisex and comes in 11 different colors and styles, so anyone would be happy with this gift.

The watch fits wrists with a circumference of 125-190 mm and lasts up to six days of battery life in smartwatch mode after one single charge and 14 hours in GPS mode. This watch literally does it all. You can monitor all of your workouts and activity including your “Body Battery” energy levels, breathing, hydration, stress, sleep, heart rate, menstrual cycle, and also much more. It comes with over 20 sports apps including walking, running, cycling, breathing, swimming, and golf, plus it has preloaded workouts including cardio, yoga, strength, and Pilates. You can even create your own workout in the Garmin Connect app. Another great feature is that the watch connects to your smartphone and you can set up notifications for calls, texts, and social media, so you never miss a beat.

Not only is the smartwatch on sale, but it also has over 3,500 positive reviews. One happy customer gushed, “I bought this because I thought I needed an upgrade from my Garmin forerunner 230. This version is fashionable and looks smaller on my wrist, which is one thing I was hoping for. Another thing I was VERY interested in was the music feature. I’ve used the music feature for races and it worked flawlessly. I didn’t have my phone with me on those runs and the downloaded music on my watch was perfect! The battery life so far is great, with a full charge before a 5k – using GPS and the music feature – my watch got down to 90% battery life. I’m very satisfied with that! I love this watch and I am so glad I bought it. It’s the perfect combination of smart watch and GPS running watch!”