Garcelle Beauvais Wears One-Piece Swimsuit In Miami: Photos – Hollywood Life

From Beverly Hills to Miami: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Garcelle Beauvais stuns in a one-piece animal print swimsuit in sexy photos.

It might be autumn, but Garcelle Beauvais will remain in a swimsuit, thank you very much. The star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, 54, stunned in a sexy one-piece animal-print swimsuit while in Miami, Florida this week. Garcelle paired the swimsuit with a black shawl and stylish sunglasses, as seen in the photos she shared on Instagram.

The TV personality was in Miami to receive a Distinguished Humanitarian Award from Angels for Humanity for her humanitarian work, an organization that helps support and empower impoverished children in Haiti and other parts of the world. The Haiti-born star got choked up when she descended onto the podium to accept the award, according to the Miami Herald, telling attendees, “Haiti is where I come from. When I see those kids [in need]; it could have been me. I’m no different.”

Garcelle’s bestie and RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke also joined her at the event, which took place on Sunday, Oct. 24. Garcelle shared a series of photos from the evening on Instagram following the ceremony on Monday. “It was such an honor to receive the Distinguished Humanitarian Award,” she captioned the post. “plus got to reunite with so many of my favorite people family & friends.” For the ceremony, she wore an off-the-shoulder red dress with ombré black and pink detailing, complete with one puff sleeve.

The trip comes amidst the four-part RHOBH reunion airing on Bravo. The third part aired on October 27, wherein Erika Jayne was accused of acting like a “victim” amid her ex-husband Tom Girardi‘s legal troubles. Host Andy Cohen, as well Garcelle and other co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, question the embattled star’s involvement in Tom’s alleged embezzling. Prior to part three, HollywoodLife caught up with Garcelle at an event in Los Angeles on October 11 to discuss the reunion.

The star said she was “proud” of how Andy handled questioning Erika. “Andy really did his job,” Garcelle told HL. “I think he asked the questions that people want to know the answers to. I was really proud of him.” The final and fourth part of the RHOBH reunion will air on Bravo on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.