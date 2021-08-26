Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. A man walks past a Gap store on Oxford Street in London, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley



(Reuters) – Gap Inc (NYSE:) on Thursday raised its full-year net sales forecast for the second time, betting on hot demand for its Old Navy and Athleta clothing brands as socializing makes a comeback with easing pandemic curbs.

San Francisco-based Gap also lifted its annual profit estimate, with both forecasts coming in above Wall Street expectations as the return to relative normalcy powers sales across the apparel industry – from department stores Macy’s (NYSE:) and Kohl’s (NYSE:) to discounters like T.J. Maxx.

Even clothing chains that had stocked up generously are running out of tops and dresses as schools and colleges reopen, and people celebrate weddings, graduations and group events again, analysts said.

Gap is also benefiting from celebrity tie-ups with rapper Kanye West, Olympian Simon Biles and others, while sharpening its focus on inclusivity.

It expects fiscal 2021 net sales growth of about 30% versus a prior forecast in the low-to-mid 20% range. Analysts estimated a 24.3% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast annual profit, excluding some charges, between $2.10 and $2.25 per share from $1.60 to $1.75 earlier. Analysts expected a profit of $1.80 per share.