GAO report found multiple problems with Keystone pipeline -lawmakers By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A supply depot servicing the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline lies idle in Oyen, Alberta, Canada February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, maunfacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline, validating President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke its permit, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday.

The committee chairmen requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after two releases of more than 11,000 barrels from the pipeline in less than two years, they said.

“In its thorough review of the pipeline’s history and construction, GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends,” they said in a statement.