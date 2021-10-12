Gaming Development Platform, UrGaming Launches Its Native Token, URG-U Tokens By BTC Peers

Gaming Development Platform, UrGaming Launches Its Native Token, URG-U Tokens



The trillion-dollar crypto market is replete with various trends and communities, from decentralized finance [DeFi] to the emerging non-fungible token [NFT] market, and the budding crypto gaming community, this industry, since its proliferation, has opened avenues for the exponential growth of these other fads.

Currently worth over $16 billion as reported by CoinMarketCap, the crypto gaming platform has become one of the fastest-growing markets, offering gamers the opportunity to earn money while doing what they love. While a plethora of projects has been launched to meet the ever-growing needs of users, UrGaming, a gaming development company is cementing its place as an ideal leader of the incipient market.

UrGaming Announces Launch of the URG-U Token

Per a recent press release, the gaming platform has announced the launch of its native token, URG-U token which has been listed on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange. In addition to this, UrGaming is building what it calls the “URG University Platform”, a system, according to the aforementioned source, that is dedicated to educating gamers who are keen on improving their overall gameplay within a series of highly competitive games.

Thanks to the rise of technology, the gaming community has continued to grow at a surprisingly fast rate, attracting millions of people worldwide.

The URG University Platform

Leveraging the immense benefits of the billion-dollar DeFi market, UrGaming developers reveal that the URG University Platform will be a decentralized finance protocol. Scheduled to be launched on Binance Smart Chain [BSC], the developers describe this platform as one that will help advance gamers in their quest to become the best. Remarkably, it will be the first gamer education platform to be developed on BSC.

Scheduled to be available within the first two quarters of 2022, the platform, according to a few reporters, will be expected to generate a higher level of interest and impact on the gaming community. It will be a great tool for generating income for gamers while offering them valuable information that will see them succeed in competitive games, the press release further stated.

The URG University Platform will offer the gaming community;

Professional gamer courses that are sponsored by UrGaming

Gamers courses for external content creators

Courses for content creators

A series of NFT collectibles

To generate interest in this DeFi platform, the UrGaming marketing team while speaking to reporters stated unequivocally that e-sport events will be held throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022. This is part of the company’s strategies to position the brand at the heart of the industry, thus, cementing its place as a trustworthy, reliant, and forward-driven project. Not surprisingly, a series of tournaments and games have been started by this company. Tagged “UrGaming Arena”, these games, as stated by the marketing team, will play host to some of the world’s best players.

The launch of the URG-U token is part of UrGaming’s plans to create an all-around platform capable of not only generating gargantuan returns for players but offering them an opportunity to leverage the benefits of gaming in the crypto space.

UrGaming was designed to be a gaming development platform that will empower gamers globally. The main objective, however, is to deploy and deliver high-quality tools to the community, players, and content creators who want a better life. UrGaming will help them to not only monetize their audience but it will also strengthen the relationship between their career and their target market.

With the development team located in South American country, Chile, UrGaming is pioneering a movement in the DeFi and gaming aspects of the trillion-dollar crypto industry.

