GameStop gets new $500 million asset-based credit facility By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021.

(Reuters) -GameStop Corp said on Thursday it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a new $500 million global asset-based credit facility to improve its liquidity, as the videogame retailer invests aggressively in its strategy to pivot toward e-commerce.

The five-year credit agreement replaces GameStop (NYSE:)’s existing one of $420 million, which was due in November 2022, the company said, adding that the facility would reduce borrowing costs and allow more flexibility.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Bank served as the lead arranger of the facility and will serve as the administrative agent.

GameStop, which raised $551 million in late April, raised more than $1 billion in a share offering in June, cashing in on a social-media driven surge in its stock price in the beginning of 2021.

The company is undergoing a revamp as Chairman Ryan Cohen has hired executives from companies including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) in a push to pivot the company away from brick-and-mortar towards e-commerce.

