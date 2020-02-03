Game preview – Cardiff vs Reading

%MINIFYHTML23b098a6cc36cbfc2a68cb3d86cdb58611% %MINIFYHTML23b098a6cc36cbfc2a68cb3d86cdb58612%





Cardiff will check Joe Ralls fitness before his replay in the fourth round of the FA Cup

%MINIFYHTML23b098a6cc36cbfc2a68cb3d86cdb58613% %MINIFYHTML23b098a6cc36cbfc2a68cb3d86cdb58614%

News and statistics of the team for the repetition of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday between Cardiff and Reading.

Team news

%MINIFYHTML23b098a6cc36cbfc2a68cb3d86cdb58615% %MINIFYHTML23b098a6cc36cbfc2a68cb3d86cdb58616%

Cardiff Manager Neil Harris will shuffle his pack again for the replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup with Reading. This is the third meeting between the two sides in 10 days and, with Premier League Sheffield United waiting for the winners, Harris will take the opportunity to give some of his marginal players game time.

Sol Bamba, Josh Murphy and Danny Ward are all starters, but Joe Ralls (buttocks) could get lost again.

Brad Smith, Albert Adomah and Dion Sanderson loan trio are not eligible as they were signed in the January transfer window after the original tie.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Reading

Reading Chief Mark Bowen will also rotate strongly after nine games in January and another seven in February. Charlie Adam, Garath McCleary and Andy Rinomhota started the 1-1 draw at Madejski Stadium and should meet in the midfield.

Goalkeeper Sam Walker and defenders Omar Richards and Tyler Blackett could also appear after playing in the original draw.

The new signings of Felipe Araruna and Ayub Masika are not eligible and Matt Miazga (ankle) is a long-term victim.

Charlie Adam should appear in reading

Opta statistics

Cardiff has won only one of his four home games of the FA Cup against Reading (W1 D1 L2) – 2-0 in the third round in January 2009.

This is only the second time that Reading and Cardiff go to a repeat in a FA Cup draw, they also did it in the fourth round in 1997-98 with the Royals progressing through a penalty.

Cardiff City has won its last two FA Cup reps, scoring four goals in each victory: a 4-1 victory over Mansfield in January 2018 and a 4-3 victory over Carlisle in the third round repetition of this season .

Reading has won its last six FA Cup reps, and failed to progress through a replay in January 2008 when it lost 1-0 to the Spurs in the third round.

Reading has won one of its last seven games outside the FA Cup, with that one win in a third round replay at Blackpool this season.